EMSA warns the public of dangerous temps over the weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The Emergency Medical Services Authority has a warning for Green Country Thursday as freezing temperatures are forecasted for this weekend. The agency is urging people to prepare for the cold now to avoid potentially dangerous situations.

While Green Country has had warmer than average fall weather, EMSA does not want people to get a false sense of security. With freezing temperatures just days away, they are encouraging people to stay in contact with neighbors, friends and family to make sure they are okay and that they have adequate heat in their homes.

If you must go outside on Sunday, EMSA suggests wearing three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind, a middle layer of wool or a down jacket, and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave for ventilation.

“We want to make people understand how serious these temperatures are and how they need to make sure they’re prepared before they go outside,” chief public affairs officer Adam Paluka said.

EMSA is also warning the public about dangerous ways to heat your home. Space heaters too close to flammable materials could cause a fire. And gas ovens and propane heaters also pose a threat for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The following locations are open, with some limitations due to COVID-19, and will serve as warming stations:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope:

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7 ***Due to social distancing capacity limits are in place.***

John 3:16 Mission:

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, OK. 74103

24/7

