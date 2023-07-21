Emergency Missing Alerts issued for toddler, woman

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — An Emergency Missing Advisory is issued for a 30-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl out of Pittsburg County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jennifer Peoples, 30, and Briella Morgan, 2, were last seen on July 18.

Peoples was last known to be in a gray Ford Explorer with a Texas license plate.

The toddler is blonde with blue and eyes. The woman is 5' tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Law enforcement didn't have a clothing description or a year and license number on the vehicle.

This is a developing story.

