Dwight Twilley, iconic Tulsa musician, dies at 72

TULSA, Okla. — Fans in Green Country to around the world come together to honor the life of Tulsa's own, Dwight Twilley, following his passing yesterday. He was 72.

Teresa Knox, the owner of the iconic Church Studio in Tulsa, expressed her gratitude for the wave of condolences. "The outpouring of love and messages has really been mind-blowing," said Knox. "Of course, we're not shcoked because he's been loved by so many people. We think of Dwight as being a Tulsan, but his fans were all over the place."

Twilley's story of global fandom begins in the place where he was born and raised: Tulsa.

"Dwight Twilley is so loved here," continued Knox. "He was born here, went to Edison High School, grew to this superstardom; not only here in Tulsa and across America, but also internationally."

Twilley and his band partner, Phil Seymour, hit the road out of Tulsa to pursue a career in music. It was in Los Angeles where Leon Russell's Shelter Records gave them a record deal.

Related story >>> Tulsans, Circle Cinema pays tribute to famed musician Leon Russell

The label sent Twilley and Seymour back to Tulsa to record at the Church Studio, where Dwight Twilley Band's debut single, "I'm on Fire," was birthed.

Twilley is credited for pioneering a distinctive music style, known as power pop.

"Pop-y, catchy tunes with beautiful melodies and hooks," said Knox.

Despite his status, Twilley had a down-to-Earth quality that endeared him to everyone. Knox recalled, "Even though he was this big star, he made everyone feel comfortable."

On Facebook, the Church Studio said it plans to provide further details about Twilley's passing at a later date.

Knox shared that Twilley passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

