DVIS animal kennel to expand; hosting fundraiser to accept donations

TULSA, Okla. — A local non-profit helping domestic violence survivors needs your help to continue fulfilling its mission and expanding its resources.

Domestic Violence Intervention Services, or DVIS, is looking for donations for its kennel.

An alarming number of individuals in Oklahoma find themselves in an abusive relationship.

"Oklahoma is number one for domestic violence, and Tulsa County is number one in Oklahoma,” Kensey Wright, fundraising event chair and DVIS associate board member, said. “We have seen a really big trend upward since COVID. Numbers have skyrocketed due to substance abuse; people being trapped in the same home."

A recent study by World Population found in 2023, 49.1 percent of Oklahoma women and 40.7 percent of Oklahoma men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.

Survivor advocates said there are many factors that keep a victim from seeking help. One of those is a family pet.

“Abusers often use pets as a way to manipulate their victims into remaining in the home,” Wright said. “They threaten the pets with harm."

DVIS said many pet owners entering a domestic violence shelter report their abuser had threatened, injured, or killed family pets. For this reason, DVIS became Oklahoma’s first kennel in a domestic violence shelter, giving victims peace of mind when it comes to the wellbeing of their animal, and offering advice when it comes to protective orders.

“When you seek a protective order, you are able to put your pets on the protective order and they can be taken out by the sheriffs when they serve that protective order,” Wright said.

Victims may also leave an abusive situation with only the clothes on their backs, along with their pets. The need to care for the animals is great, which is why DVIS is asking for the public's help.

"We need dog food, dog beds, cat litter, cat food, flea and tick prevention, toys, collars, anything a pet would need are great donations,” Tawni Herburger, fundraiser event chair and DVIS associate board member, said.

To meet the need, DVIS is hosting its annual Mutt Strut on Oct. 21 from 11 am to 1 pm at 41st street plaza on Riverside.

“It's going to be a lot of fun,” Herburger said. “They are family-friendly events. Bring your pets. It's just a community to raise that awareness and accept in-kind donations and have some fun with your dogs."

Participants are encouraged to dress their dogs in costume for a chance to win King or Queen of Mutt Strut. Humans are encouraged to dress up, too.

As domestic violence rates climb, there is also a need to expand the kennel, which is already in the works at DVIS. More dog kennels will be added, along with runs for play and an expansion for cat housing.

It's a move advocates said saves lives.

If you’d like to donate to DVIS you can visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/DomesticViolenceIntervention/donation2.html

