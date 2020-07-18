DOJ: Virginia man charged with cyberstalking Tulsa Mayor Bynum

A Virginia man is facing charges after he allegedly harassed and intimidated Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family via email, according to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores with the Northern District of Oklahoma.

40-year-old Adam Maxwell Donn of Norfolk, Virginia was charged with cyberstalking.

Bynum and his family received 44 emails and 14 phone calls from June 11 through June 22, according to court documents.

The United States charged Adam Donn with stalking, harassing, intimidating, and inflicting emotional distress upon Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family. Mr. Donn allegedly sent a series of harassing emails and voicemails in an effort to intimidate the mayor into canceling the presidential rally that occurred here in June. Cyberstalkers try to hide behind keyboards while they threaten and intimidate others, but their online actions have real world effects. Mr. Donn will now face the real world consequences for his alleged criminal actions. As we do in all cases, our victim coordinators will work with the mayor and his family as this case proceeds in federal court. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores

Donn is scheduled to appear in federal court on July 22 at 2 p.m. in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are investigating the case.

