DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - One man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a hostage standoff in Delaware County that lasted around six hours.

Delaware County Sheriff's deputies, GRDA and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the Sunnywood division, just east of Disney, according to Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore.

It started when deputies were investigating a domestic call at a residence and were preparing to leave the scene when the suspect, identified as Gary Miller, pulled up to the residence.

Wells said deputies tried to flag Miller down, but he fled the scene and they pursued him.

During the pursuit, Miller crashed his vehicle into a deputy's SUV, then reportedly exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the deputy who fired at least 8 shots through his windshield.

The Sheriff later learned at least one shot struck Miller in the hand. He then ran back to the residence that deputies had left and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff.

Authorities said the hostage is believed to be his fiancé. The suspect did allow several children and an adult to leave the residence.

The sheriff says the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's tactical team arrived after and took Miller into custody around 2 AM.

"They gave him the orders several times to comply and he would not," Moore said. "They deployed one of their K9 units, and the K9 was able to apprehend him and he is now in custody."

Miller was transported to a hospital for treatment and will be booked into the Delaware County jail.

