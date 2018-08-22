Eucha, Okla. - Delaware County deputies, GRDA and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are on scene of a hostage situation in Delaware County.

Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore tells 2 Works for You that the scene is in the Sunnywood division, just east of Disney.

Delaware County Captain Gayle Wells said they were investigating a domestic call at a residence in the Sunnywood Division in Eucha, Okla. and were preparing to leave the scene when the suspect pulled up to the residence.

Wells said detectives tried to flag the suspect down, but he fled the scene and detectives pursued him.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle. He exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at detectives and detectives fired a shot, Wells said.

Wells said no detectives were hit, but not sure if the suspect was struck.

The suspect then ran back to the residence they detectives had left and barricaded himself inside, Wells said.

Wells said the hostage is believed to be his fiancé.

The suspect did allow several children and an adult to leave the residence, Wells said.

Wells said the scene is contained, OHP SWAT is en route and OSBI will be on scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

