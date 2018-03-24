Residents displaced after apartment fire in midtown Tulsa

TULSA -- Crews are responding to an apartment fire Friday in midtown Tulsa.

The fire was reported at 5334 East 47th Place at the Magnolia Manor apartments.

Officials said about a dozen fire trucks responded to the fire. Residents in about five units were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

