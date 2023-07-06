Cold Case: Alfred (Trey) Seymore

TULSA, Okla. — Alfred (Trey) Seymore could light up a room with his magnetic presence and cheerful grin.

“Trey was the life of the party. The laughter, you knew his laughter a mile away. You knew it was him,” said his mother Kellye Johnson.

She says he never met a stranger and wanted to be everybody’s friend. During his years at Union High School, he participated in programs like ROTC.

"He was in ROTC, and it was the structure for him that he needed because he was a wild kid, but he needed that structure outside of the home,” said Johnson.

She told 2 News that November 12, 2018, is etched into her memory forever.

"I cannot forget that day. It snowed. He called me that morning and was super excited about it snowing, and he said do you want to go to lunch, and I said yeah, I will meet you for lunch. I have a doctor's appointment and I'll meet you back at the house,” said Johnson.

As snow blanketed Tulsa that day, officers say Seymore's life came to a tragic end.

Tulsa police told 2 News that Seymore went to the Candlewood Suites near 71st and Memorial to meet someone, and that’s when two people walked up to his car and started shooting.

“This is a homicide that happened in broad daylight, and it happened roughly between noon and 1:00 in the afternoon. We don't know a lot of details of what was going on up inside the car,” said Detective Jason White.

Fast forward and Johnson said she was approached by police.

"I said what's going on and he said 'Well, Trey has been shot,'” she said.

Frantic, she raced to the hospital praying and hoping her son was still alive. As the doctor approached her, she knew something was terribly wrong.

"He said we've been working on him, and we can still continue to work on him, but we don't think the quality of life is going to be there,” she said.

Johnson said she could barely speak as she realized she was about to lose another child.

“I lost my son. My oldest and he bumped his head on the tub and so we are still dealing with a brain injury. I said I just can't lose another child. What is going on, why am I losing my babies back-to-back,” said Johnson.

Unbeknownst to her, Seymore was listed as an organ donor.

"I had some relief because they let me know that he was the caring and giving person that I always knew, and they still didn't take that from him,” she said.

That’s where the miracle lies amid this tragedy. Even on his deathbed, he breathed life into others. His organs saved the lives of 8 other people.

Johnson said she forgives the person responsible for taking the life of her son, but just like the shirt that she still wears to this day, she is still finding faith over fear.

"I have always been a believer of God, but more so now,” said Johnson.

If you have any information about the murder of Alfred (Trey) Seymore, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

