City of Bartlesville expecting water shortage to worsen

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — It's a much drier Independence Day for thousands celebrating in Bartlesville this year.

"A lot of those have typically involved water in the past. Waterslides, pools, slip-and-slides, whatever the case may be. Unfortunately with this July 4th...they're not able to do some of those conventional outdoor activities," City of Bartlesville Water Unilities Director Terry Lauritsen said.

Bartlesville is currently in Stage 3 Water Storage Ordinance.

Lauritsen predicts they will have to raise it to the highest level next month: Stage 4.

"(Stage 4) bans all outdoor water use, as well as it institutes a higher threshold for the volumetric weight that we charge for our water customers," he said.

The good news is Bartlesville has gotten decent downpours in recent weeks like with Monday's rain in the area.

The bad news is that it's not nearly enough to make up for this year's unprecedented drought conditions where the city actually gets its water, making spots like Johnstone Park Splash Pad empty all summer.

Lauritsen said total city water supply is at just 56.7% halfway through the year, including 43% at Hulah Lake.

He added officials are currently working with state agencies studying alternatives for the future, while assuring that water will not run out in 2023.

"We're not looking at just the next year but potentially two years of the drought if these types of conditions continue," Lauritsen said. "We've been working on a number of projects. One of them is water reuse."

"We have to be a little more creative this year."

Lauritsen added that Adams Municipal Golf Course, which usually takes water from the city's supply, recently switched to using its own water sources for watering its greens to conserve use for city residents.

