TAHLEQUAH -- Cherokee County authorities say a 13-year-old girl is missing out of Cherokee County.

Authorities said Shawna Lowrey was last seen leaving in the 18200 block of West Jones Road in Tahlequah at 1:43 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities believe Lowrey is in the company of Williard Roberts, 19. Lowrey has not been seen or heard from since she went missing.

Lowrey and Roberts may be in a red Ford F350 with an Oklahoma Keetoowah license plate, authorities said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: