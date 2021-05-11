Car drives into midtown Tulsa hair salon

TULSA, Okla. — A car drove into a hair salon in midtown Tulsa Tuesday evening.
The crash happened at Identity Salon near 27th and Harvard.
Tulsa police said no one was hurt.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
