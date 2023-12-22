Brothers living next to each other create spectacular Christmas displays

COWETA, Okla. — For David and Brian Poplin, the men behind "Poplin Brothers Christmas Lights and More," the most wonderful time of the year is every day of the year.

"People ask us when we do start talking about Christmas; it would be more like when are we not talking about Christmas?" David Poplin said.

These brothers, who sport real-life Santa beards year-round, spread the Christmas spirit through two different walk-through displays joined by one driveway. You see, they're brothers and neighbors.

"It's not a competition. You can come out and get the best of both worlds. You can get inflatables with mine; you can get blow molds with my brother's," David said.

RELATED >>> Broken Arrow home to be featured on Great Christmas Light Fight

"Little brother" Brian and his wife Twyla were the first to decorate.

"My mother-in-law and father-in-law actually gave us a blow mold, and we set it in the yard, and we added a reindeer and a tree, and it grew from there," Brian said.

Now, his yard, glowing with twinkling lights, has 289 of the vintage figures winding throughout — including penguins, Frosty the Snowman, and an Angel choir.

Brian also built many of the decorations seen in his yard. Look closely, and you'll spot 75 of his works of art, from a custom snow globe to a wheelie-popping Santa and cannon-shooting elf. He jokes his yard is the adult zone, and his brother's 'Home of the Inflatables' is the kid's zone.

"The first year my wife Tammy and I did inflatables, we did 37," David said. "The year after that, we went to 64, then 85, then we went to 107, and now we're at 110."

You can't miss the tallest, 15-and-a-half-foot Mickey Mouse welcoming visitors. There are hugging bears and even Frosty playing saxophone.

"I think the biggest thing with inflatables is when we're out in the yard, and you see the children come through, and it is so much they can't contain themselves," David said.

David said he plans to keep adding inflatables if he can get more electricity. There are a lot of other fun touches, too, like a Charlie Brown Peanuts skating rink and a cool igloo that the kids love.

RELATED >>> Bixby man provides Christmas lights for his whole neighborhood

You'll find Nativity scenes at the heart of both displays. A wooden Nativity set was the first piece in David's yard.

"We have nine total going from wood to stained glass to blow molds to inflatables. And that is the most important thing about Christmas, the Nativity," David said.

The brothers and their wives opened their yards to the public five years ago.

"It is free, no charge. All I ask is stop and talk to us," David said.

"The main deal is to enjoy what we've tried to do for everybody to bring joy," Brian said.

A love for Christmas and brotherly love powers Poplin Brothers' Christmas Lights and More.

"It's nice to share it with him," said Brian.

You'll also find the brother's sister, Becky, walking around the display and talking to visitors. Her home also adjoins the property and has a red cross and a few inflatables.

The guys joke her house is the "inflatable hospital" where the torn inflatables go to recover. The Poplin Brothers have Santa visits some weekends and have ornaments for kids to make and take.

You'll want to check the Poplin Brother's Facebook page before heading there.

The inflatables won't be up if the wind is over 10 miles per hour. David typically posts an update by 4 pm each day.

The homes are at 11520 South 257th East Ave, Coweta, OK.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

