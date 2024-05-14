Broken Arrow police searching for missing man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are looking for Michael Dwayne Roberts III. According to police, Mr. Roberts suffers from a seizure disorder and has not been heard from in two weeks.

Roberts is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Police said Roberts has a "Superman" tattoo on the right hand and a thumb that is disfigured from a dog bite.

According to BAPD, Roberts was last known to drive a burgundy Nissan Titan with a paper tag.

Police said they have checked area hospitals and his last known addresses.

