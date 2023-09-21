Broken Arrow police search for missing elderly woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for 72-year-old Paula Lee.

She was last seen on her patio near 95th and Elm.

Police said Lee left her residence driving a black 2005 Honda Pilot with tag number ETV681.

Lee suffers from dementia and is on medication. Officers described her as white, 5'7" and 175 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a peach-colored two-piece bathing suit.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918)-259-8400.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

