Broken Arrow police looking for missing 9-year-old girl

Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 29, 2022
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police sent a notice out about Alicia Siltz on Friday afternoon saying she'd been seen walking away from her home near 31st Street and 193rd East Avenue wearing a pink backpack. She was seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants and a pink robe.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400.

