Breaking down the April 2 elections

TULSA, Okla. — From school bonds to local election rules, several communities made their voices heard in special elections on April 2.

There were so many elections throughout the region that it's hard to count them all.

Here’s a look at some that stood out, starting with school boards and bonds, which took up a lot of space on people's ballots.

Tulsa Public Schools

While John Croisant won re-election to Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education, two newcomers will join him — Sarah Smith and Calvin Moniz.

Grove Public Schools

Speaking of school boards, Joe Ferguson won his election to Grove Public Schools' board.

Meanwhile, voters said no to the largest bond in the school district's history, at $129 million. That would have funded storm shelters and district-wide upgrades to plumbing, HVAC, windows, and playgrounds.

Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools

Voters elected Tina Van Horn for Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools' board, while also signing off on both ballot measures.

Those measures wanted to move student pick-up-drop-off lanes closer to the campus' perimeter for safety and give many buildings new, more secure entrances. The pair also sought to tackle the need for more storm shelter space, among other things.



The lion's share of school bonds on the ballot focused on upgrading existing buildings or funding new ones, as well as financing equipment and furniture.

The bond for Allen-Bowden Public Schools fell short of the 60% majority needed for passing by 3%. The one for Indianola Public Schools fell short of approval by 2%.

Bartlesville

Voters in Bartlesville struck down 6 out of 10 ballot measures about elections and amending the city charter.

Only 40% of voters approved moving all City Council elections to April and extending their terms to three years.

What's a big deal is that now, if a council member no longer lives in their elected ward, they will be removed from the council.

All that said, those elections only scratch the surface of what Green Country voted for.

2 News has a full list of the results. Click here to check out the results of all elections.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

