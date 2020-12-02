Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boeing 737 Max lands first passenger flight in almost two years at Tulsa International Airport

items.[0].videoTitle
American Airlines lands first passenger flight of Boeing 737 Max in two years
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-02 15:34:42-05

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in almost two year, a Boeing 737 Max landed its first passenger flight after being grounded in 2019.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max to return to the skies in mid November 2020.

READ MORE: FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to return to the skies

In March 2019, officials grounded the plane in the U.S. after it was involved in two deadly crashes. One crash happened in Africa and the other in Asia. The two crashes killed a combined 346 people.

American Airlines wanted to prove it is safe for passengers by flying from the airline's base in Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Future Forecaster

SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO HERE