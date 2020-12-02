Boeing 737 Max lands first passenger flight in almost two years at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in almost two year, a Boeing 737 Max landed its first passenger flight after being grounded in 2019.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max to return to the skies in mid November 2020.

In March 2019, officials grounded the plane in the U.S. after it was involved in two deadly crashes. One crash happened in Africa and the other in Asia. The two crashes killed a combined 346 people.

American Airlines wanted to prove it is safe for passengers by flying from the airline's base in Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

