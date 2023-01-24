Big Brothers Big Sisters bond lasts Oklahoma friends decades

TULSA, Okla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma works to ensure Green Country’s youth has someone to look admire.

Those partnerships can last several months or a few years, but the bond between Leslie Chavis and Janice Holland has lasted more than four decades.

All starting, they say, with a decision to sign up for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"I have no idea how my mom decided to sign me up for it,” Chavis said. “I just remember she said a lady was going to come and meet you and be your big sister. And I was like, 'what? My big sister?' and she's like 'yeah' and she knocked on the door and I was like 'oh my gosh she's so pretty.'"

That first meeting set the course forever.

"She was just a very wonderful, wonderful child,” Holland said. “And it was a bonding right away.”

That bond was so strong Leslie became a part of the family.

"And they just thought, 'Where is Leslie?'” Holland said. “If I didn't bring her to a family event. 'Where is Leslie?' So, we bonded pretty good."

Chavis, now a teacher, credits Holland for making that happen.

"I don't know what or where I would have done without her in my life," Chavis said.

Holland became a guiding light for Chavis.

"I was a better mother because of her,” Chavis said. “I was more open and more able to listen to my children.”

Chavis married and, at one point, moved away when the military stationed her husband in another state or country.

"We would sit at the restaurant till they'd say, 'could you all leave now?'” Chavis said. "We just start talking, as you can see, and we can't stop."

Each of them credits the success of their friendship to Big Brothers Big Sisters and said it changed their lives forever.

"I just dearly love her,” Holland said. “And I know it's going to continue for the rest of my life.”

"Oh, you're stuck with me,” Chavis said. “If you stuck with me this long, you're stuck with me."

Chavis thought, at one point, she would become a real member of the family — something that eventually happened.

"And funny story I told her one day that I will actually become part of your family. In real life. I will be related to you,” Chavis said. “And my husband's mother is actually her brother's wife's cousin. So, I actually did make it, not knowing I did make it into that family. I knew I would make it, somehow. Not that I married my husband for that reason, until about 10 years into our marriage we were talking and found that out."

