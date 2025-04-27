Bartlesville residents want more housing options for the homeless

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Julie White, a homeless woman in Bartlesville, said the city needs to provide more housing opportunities. City leaders posted a survey on April 20, seeking feedback on their housing options, as well as safety, development, and government services.

Bartlesville representative for Ward 4, Aaron Kirkpatrick, said the intention was to gather as much feedback as possible and address the community's needs, such as the need for additional housing.

White said she's been living through the nightmare of homelessness for three years.

"Oh it has caused me to become extremely suicidal… it's getting out of control, to be honest," said White.

Errol Hada is the director of theLighthouse Outreach Center, the only shelter in a 50-mile radius.

"We're almost full almost all the time…We have people that call every day until a bed opens up," said Hada.

White said she does what she can to help others, but it's city leaders who should provide the necessary assistance.

"I try to help everybody that I can and I've seen a little bit of change with what I've done, but it's not enough and I can't reach everybody," said White.

White said that people in the Bartlesville community should share their thoughts and feelings about the issue in the community survey. White added that the lack of housing for the homeless should be the biggest priority for city leaders.

"For people to actually see the other side... For new generations to come, stop the loop, don't continue it," said White.

2 News brought this concern to Kirkpatrick.

"We have another homeless shelter that should be opening within the next month and we have an additional shelter that is in process I don't have an opening date for it yet," said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said that both shelters will be located within the city limits. He added that once finished, there should be enough beds for the homeless population. White said she can't wait for it.

"To see other people do better, and happier, and to see that hope again, that would be nice," said White.

The deadline to fill out this community survey is April 28.

