Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville city officials confirmed there are two internal investigations ongoing in the Bartlesville Police Department.
Officials confirmed the information after media inquiries. They said on Nov. 8, 2022 the department heard allegations that a Bartlesville officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. The department put the officer on administrative leave and an internal investigation started by BPD Internal Affairs. Police officials also asked for a criminal investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Both are ongoing.
A decision about the officer's employment will be made when the investigation is complete. 2 News Oklahoma is going to monitor and update as needed.
