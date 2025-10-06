BAGWORM INFESTATION: Protecting trees from bagworms

TULSA, Okla. — It is the time of year when bagworms are in their prime.

A 2 News viewer sent in photos of a bagworm infestation on his pecan trees. One tree’s leaves were nearly gone, consumed by the bagworms.

KJRH

The bagworms have two generations per year. Brian Jervis, a Master Gardener with the OSU Extension Office, says it is likely too late in the fall to spray the tree for bagworms. However, spraying for them in the summer can minimize the problem.

“If you know you have a hickory or a pecan tree, just know that more than likely you are going to have fall bagworms at the end of the season,” he said.

KJRH

Fortunately, Jervis says significant damage is possible, but it is unlikely. Unless the bagworms are on very young trees, they will most likely die off at the end of the fall season; the tree will be okay.

The most significant issues are that they are unsightly and can be messy due to the residue they produce, known as honeydew.

“[Get] on your cement, around the patio, on the car if your car is parked underneath the tree,” said Jervis. “The main thing is it’s a nuisance.”

If there are low branches, Jervis says it is OK to use a rake to tear up the webbing. However, all too often, the bagworms are too high up in the trees to reach.

The best bet is to wait for the cold weather and address the problem next year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

