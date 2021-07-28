Ascension St. John to require vaccines for all associates

OKLAHOMA — Ascension St. John announced their hospitals will require all its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to increase nationwide, especially in Green Country. Several health experts say the Delta variant is a big reason why.

All employees will be asked to get vaccinated, whether they provide direct, face-to-face care to patients or they are working remotely. This requirement also includes volunteers and vendors who work in any Ascension facility.

Ascension official's timeline is to get all employees with their vaccinations complete on Nov. 12, 2021.

Read Ascension's statement about requiring vaccines:

"Like many health systems across the country, including in many of our markets, we are moving to require our associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process. This decision is rooted in our mission commitment to leading with quality and safety. As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work."

