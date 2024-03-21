Amber Alert canceled, Police find 3-year-old boy from Jenks safe

OHP says the child has been found safe.
An Amber Alert is out for a missing toddler from Jenks.
Jenks police said Erica Brown, 37, forcefully took Sir Titus Elijah Brown, 3. from a house in Jenks. She is the non-custodial parent.
Police said DHS were investigating the father because of living conditions and the child was staying at a friends house.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering and gray sweatpants.
They were last seen in a gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with used dealer tag of UD4976.
Anyone with information should call their local police.
