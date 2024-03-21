Watch Now
Amber Alert canceled, Police find 3-year-old boy from Jenks safe

Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 22:38:09-04

OHP says the child has been found safe.

An Amber Alert is out for a missing toddler from Jenks.

Jenks police said Erica Brown, 37, forcefully took Sir Titus Elijah Brown, 3. from a house in Jenks. She is the non-custodial parent.

Police said DHS were investigating the father because of living conditions and the child was staying at a friends house.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering and gray sweatpants.

They were last seen in a gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with used dealer tag of UD4976.

Anyone with information should call their local police.

