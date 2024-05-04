Watch Now
Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old found safe in OKC

Posted at 9:48 PM, May 03, 2024
TULSA, OK — Update: According to OKC police, the Amber Alert has been canceled after 14-year-old found safe in OKC.

OHP has activated an Amber Alert for Abbey Force on behalf of the Arkansas State Police. Abbey is 14-years-old 5 foot 7 and 165 pounds.

Abbey was last seen on 5-3-2024. She has pink braces and a pink nose ring.

She was last heard from in the OKC area.

