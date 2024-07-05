Watch Now
AMBER ALERT: Children last seen in Tulsa

Posted at 9:26 AM, Jul 05, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for two children possibly abducted from the Tulsa area.

OHP asked for an Amber Alert from OSBI after two children: Aiyana and Axton Burcher were last seen with their mother April Dunn.

Officials said they were last seen in a 2006 Honda Odyssey with an Oklahoma tag: ODN904. The van has no rear windshield and a crack on the front windshield.

The kids could be with their father, Devyn Burcher, who recently got out of prison and cut is ankle monitor off.

Anyone with information can call 911.

