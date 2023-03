OKMULGEE, Okla. — A 57-year-old man died in a car accident Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on OK-16 near Okmulgee county.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Okmulgee EMS. The man was driving eastbound on OK-16 and left the roadway hitting a fence and rolling.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the incident.