24-year-old shot, killed at Apache Manor apartments, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to the Apache Manor apartments on Sept. 4 around 11 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man unresponsive on the ground by his car.

The victim, Gregory Robinson, was taken to the hospital, where doctors learned that he had been shot by a small caliber bullet near his armpit. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they don't have any leads on who shot Robinson or why.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

