2 people dead after a crash involving two pedestrians

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are dead after a car crash involving two pedestrians at the 1300 Block of N. Nogales.

The crash happened right before 9 p.m.

TPD said the driver hit two pedestrians, one was taken to the hospital where she later died.

This is a developing story.

They said the driver was pinned in the car, where he also died. He said rescue crews exhausted all their efforts to get him out.

TPD said it's possible the driver swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrians and ended up crashing into a the tree. At this time, TPD continues investigating the cause of the crash.

