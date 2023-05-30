15-year-old shot at Tulsa midtown Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old.

The shooting happened on Memorial Day at an Airbnb near 15th and Indianapolis.

The 15-year-old was shot in the mouth and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officers said.

Detectives said they were given multiple stories on how the shooting happened.

They did tell us there were three kids staying in the Airbnb — paid for by one of their parents.

This is an ongoing investigation.

