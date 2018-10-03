15-year-old girl breaking powerlifting records

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- At 15-years-old a girl from Sand Springs is setting world records in powerlifting competitions.

Caytlyn Cook always competed with the boys.

"When I was with the boys playing football it always made them mad because sometimes I’d beat them so they’d try to trip me," said Cook.

But she didn't fall down, instead she fell in love with another male-dominated sport, powerlifiting.

"It feels really good because males think girls can’t do that," said Cook.

She's proving everyone wrong. Cook set three new records at the AAU Powerlifting World Championship in Las Vegas.

"You kind of think well what if I don’t do it, but the time you do it, it’s just a great feeling," said Cook.

While competing in her weight class with 14 and 15-year-old girls from around the world, she broke records in three categories. She did the bench press at 143 pounds, dead lift at 330 pounds, and squatting 358 pounds.

"When you say, I can do this, you go at it hard, but if you say I can’t do this, you just give up," said Cook.

Coming home with brand new medals, and confidence, she'll be training for her next competition in December.

