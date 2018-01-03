Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 16°
In this week's Kindness Effect, Jill goes undercover to pay it forward to a very deserving grandmother.
In this week's Kindness Effect, Jill Donovan teaches a group of high school students the importance of paying it forward. But there's a twist.
The Kindness Effect with Jill Donovan
In this week's Kindness Effect, Jill Donovan goes to great lengths to disguise her identity.
In this week's Kindness Effect, Jill Donovan introduces us to a young girl who captured her heart.
Jill Donovan reminds us of the true meaning of the season
Special Thanksgiving for Izzy
Part of our mission at 2 Works for You is bringing you uplifting stories in our community. We’re proud to partner with Tulsa business woman Jill Donovan to bring you the Kindness Effect.
The Kindness Effect with Jill Donovan Tuesday at 10:00
In one example of local Kindness, a Cleveland woman is paying off the school system’s student lunch debt for total strangers.
Know someone who deserves some Kindness? E-mail us at: kjrhnews@kjrh.com
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: