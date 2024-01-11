Mother accused of lying about child's cancer diagnosis, raising money

A mother in Ohio is accused of scamming people into believing her child had cancer so she could raise money.

Pamela Reed, 41, is now charged with theft by deception.

The Noble County Sheriff's Office said it was given information that alleged Reed was lying about her child's health condition after she had already raised thousands of dollars for supposed medical expenses.

The sheriff's office said several local organizations participated in fundraising efforts — with one donating approximately $8,000.

"After obtaining information, Sheriff Mackie, along with Detectives and Children Services began an investigation into the allegation, they were able to confirm that the child did not have cancer," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Reed was arrested this week. She reportedly told authorities that she "exaggerated and fabricated medical conditions" so she could receive donations.

“We are extremely proud of the Children’s Services staff along with law enforcement collaborative efforts to quickly act for safety of these children. Child abuse and neglect isn't always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios," said Sheriff Jason Mackie and and Family Services director Misty Wells in a joint statement.

According to online court records, Reed remains locked up at the Noble County jail. The sheriff's office said her bond is set at $50,000.

