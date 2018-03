Fire Weather Watch issued March 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Lake Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 3:46AM CDT expiring March 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain