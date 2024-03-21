Jell-O is a classic dessert that has been a favorite for generations. This fruity gelatin snack is so versatile! You may remember your grandma’s Jell-O mold desserts she’d always bring for the summer cookouts. Or, maybe you recall enjoying a few rounds of Jell-O shots in college. Jell-O is also used in some delicious no-bake pies that are ideal for a quick, yummy dessert.

We love finding fun twists on classic recipes, especially when they are tied to holidays. Since it’s almost time for egg-hunting activities, we found a wonderfully wiggly snack for Easter that kids of all ages will love: Jell-O eggs!

TikTok user Sarah Lynn (@sarahs.social) shared her version of deviled Jell-O Easter eggs. It may sound a little out there, but this sweet snack is more angelic than devilish.

All you need to create these colorful, edible eggs is a box of your favorite flavor of Jell-O, a deviled egg holder, plastic Easter eggs and some whipped cream. Watch the full process in Lynn’s video:

You could easily use an egg-shaped mold for this, bypassing the need for both the deviled egg tray and the plastic eggs.



$16.59 at Amazon

Or you could just use actual egg shells to create an authentic shape. Kelly Senyei at Just A Taste shows how this is done:

Just A Taste

Many creative cooks have put their own spin on the Easter egg tradition using Jell-O. Some have even managed to design multi-colored eggs that almost look too lovely to eat!

How can you make your own Jell-O eggs with multiple colors? Holly Nilsson at Spend With Pennies offers a recipe that uses a syringe and dollar-store plastic eggs to create these colorful treats:

Spend With Pennies

So, if you have a few boxes of Jell-O just sitting in the kitchen cupboard, you can experiment with these Easter eggs the whole family will enjoy!

MORE: No-bake dirt cake is the perfect easy Easter dessert

Jell-O eggs are adorable for Easter and so easy to make originally appeared on Simplemost.com