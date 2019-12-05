Most of the time, when homeowners look back at footage caught on their doorbell cameras, it's usually a porch pirate stealing a package. But a Delaware woman captured an Amazon delivery driver dancing and enjoying a surprise at the door.

Every year, Kathy Ouma leaves treats and refreshments for the delivery drivers braving the cold to deliver packages to her home during the holiday season.

Captured on her doorbell camera from two different angles, the Amazon Prime driver is seen delivering a package to her doorstep when he notices a basket full of goodies on a chair.

To his surprise, he found a basket filled with cookies and soda for any delivery driver.

"Aw, this is so nice!" the delivery driver said before grabbing a handful of treats for the road.

The driver walked away dancing with his day made thanks to a generous gesture from a local woman spreading some holiday cheer.

Since it was first posted on Monday, the Facebook video has gone viral with over 2.2 million views.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty on WEWS in Cleveland.