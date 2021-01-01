Kaitlyn Rivas

Kaitlyn is from Claremore and is thrilled to be back home covering stories in Green Country. A graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, she majored in Mass Communications.

She began her journalism career in college covering local high school and college sports then switching to news where she found her passion for helping the community. Kaitlyn has covered news all over the country, working in Alabama, Nebraska, Texas and West Virginia.

When she isn’t covering the latest news, she enjoys spending time with her two dogs Luka and Lincoln and hanging out with family and friends.

