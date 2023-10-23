Israel using new weapons systems in air attacks

Israel has stepped up its attacks on Gaza in the last 48 hours, and this is believed to be a more intense prelude to an anticipated ground defense.

Israel's strategy is to take out as many threats as possible that could endanger ground troops in addition to airstrikes.

Israel also says it has used for the first time in battle a new advanced weapons system. The Israel Defense Forces released a video of the Iron Sting, a mortar system guided by GPS and laser.

This is a weapon fired from the ground, but the IDF says with the accuracy of an advanced missile, the mortar is designed for use in both open terrain and urban environments.

The shells can penetrate double-reinforced concrete. The fact that the IDF is publicizing this new weapon system is just one more sign that it is entering a new phase of intensive action leading up to a possible ground offensive.

The preparation for a possible ground invasion comes as Hamas launched yet another round of rockets toward Israel on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Monday morning it conducted more than 320 raids overnight on Hamas military targets in Gaza.

The offensive continues as the international community has urged more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. On Sunday, President Joe Biden released a joint statement with the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom. Their statement "reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians."

