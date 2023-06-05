‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is officially happening

Gather your brooms, potions and spell books and get ready for some magic: A third “Hocus Pocus” film has officially been announced!

The New York Times was the first to reveal that “Hocus Pocus 3” is in the works in an interview with Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production. While it has not been revealed when we can expect the film or where we will be able to watch it, “Hocus Pocus 2” was released on Disney+, so chances are the third film will be presented there as well.

The original film was released in theaters nearly 30 years ago on July 16, 1993, and “Hocus Pocus 2” debuted exclusively on Disney+ last October. The film was a success for Disney+, setting a streaming movie record with 2.7 billion minutes of viewing and reuniting Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters.

There is no word yet on if the iconic trio will be in the third film, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last October, Parker seemed interested in the possibility of reprising her role as Sarah Sanderson.

“Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated,” she told EW. “That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation],” she said. “Of course I’d be happy to have a conversation [for a third film] — it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!”

Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson, also appears excited about a third film, telling Entertainment Weekly in the same interview that she’d love to see the films turned into a franchise.

“If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how,” Midler told EW. “I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It’s good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!”

Can’t wait for “Hocus Pocus 3”? You can watch the original film and “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+ right now.

You can also pick up tons of “Hocus Pocus” merchandise like a Yahtzee game or the brand-new “Hocus Pocus: The Official Cookbook,” which has 70 recipes inspired by the Sanderson Sisters and other characters from the original film.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.