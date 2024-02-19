Here's where scholars rank all 46 US presidents

While President Joe Biden hasn't fared well in many recent polls regarding the upcoming U.S. general election, one new survey does put him well ahead of his top contender for the White House in 2024.

The results of a poll released on Presidents Day weekend rank Biden as the 14th greatest president in American history, coming in ahead of the likes of Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Ronald Reagan, and Ulysses S. Grant. His predecessor and likely Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, found himself in dead last at 45th on the list.

The annual Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey was conducted from Nov. 15 and Dec. 31 of last year, and included the responses of 525 historians and political science scholars. Experts were again in agreement that Abraham Lincoln should top the list, with Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, and Thomas Jefferson rounding out the top five.

One thing distancing Trump from the rest of the pack was the issue over his ability to unite those with opposing viewpoints. Respondents ranked him the most polarizing president in U.S. history, ahead of Presidents Andrew Jackson, Barack Obama, and Ronald Reagan.

When it came to who should join Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore, respondents were overwhelmingly in agreement that the person should be FDR. He garnered over 65% of the vote, well ahead of Barack Obama, who came in second with 11% support.

