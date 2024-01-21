DeSantis suspends presidential campaign before New Hampshire primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending his presidential race two days before the New Hampshire primary, he announced on X Sunday.

DeSantis, once seen as Donald Trump's greatest opponent for the Republican presidential primary, was unable to peel away enough of Trump's supporters for his own campaign.

The Florida governor came up short with a second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses last week, narrowly ahead of Nikki Haley, and had already thrown in the towel for New Hampshire, instead spending the weekend campaigning in South Carolina whose primary election is in five weeks.

He officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on May 24, 2023 in a social media announcement.

Heralding his state as a place “where woke goes to die,” DeSantis has framed his campaign around a desire to bring the conservative policies he championed in Florida to the national stage. He has made a name for himself battling with Disney over the entertainment giant's opposition to a bill dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans instruction or classroom discussion of LGBTQ issues in Florida public schools for all grades.

Under his governorship, the state has also banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and blocked public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs.

