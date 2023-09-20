This backyard fire pit is on sale for just $110

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer may almost be officially over, but that doesn’t mean we must say goodbye to outdoor fun. If anything, the cooler temperatures are perfect for gathering friends and family outside for some fun and relaxation. What better way to do that than sitting around a fire pit?

Target has a fantastic deal on a fire pit that is sure to be the hot spot for your fall festivities this year. For a limited time, you can save 45% with this sale.

$109.99 (was $199.99) at Target

The Costway 32-inch 3-in-1 Outdoor Square Fire Pit Table is available at Target.com for $109.99, marked down from its regular retail price of $199.99. You’ll save $90 on this online-only deal.

You cannot buy this fire pit at Target stores and these prices won’t last long. All you need to do it claim the deal is add it to your shopping cart, and the discount automatically gets applied at checkout.

What makes this steel fire pit special is its multifunctional design. You get three outdoor pieces of furniture for the price of one.

First, you can use it as a standard fire pit. It comes with the pit bowl, log grate, mesh cover, rain cover and fire poker — everything you need to keep the fire going all night long. The bowl holds up to 22 pounds of wood or charcoal.

You also get a barbecue grill rack for those outdoor dinner parties. Imagine sitting around the fire and cooking your dinner on an open flame without having to leave the party.

You can also use the table as an ice cooler if you’re looking for somewhere to store your cold drinks. Fill the pan with ice and stock up on your favorite beverages.

The fire pit also includes a rain cover to protect it from the weather. At 24 pounds total, the fire pit is easily moved for storage or to take on camping trips.

