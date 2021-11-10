Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a Chick-fil-A nearby, you can try one of the chain’s seasonal favorites for free and send another to a friend.

You can now get a free Peppermint Chip Milkshake for yourself and send one to someone else you know. The free treats are to celebrate the release of a new animated short film and interactive web experience that continue a series the fast-food chain has been producing for the past couple years.

The new Christmas film again follows Sam, the main character in Chick-fil-A’s 2019 short, “The Time Shop,” and 2020 entry, “The Spark,” as she returns to the town of Evergreen Hills.

This time around, Sam brings along her friend, CeCe. The girls end up with a decorating mishap that finds them in The Whoopsery, a bakery where “every kitchen mix-up is transformed into an extraordinary treat.”

After watching the film, you can head to a virtual version of The Whoopsery to build a virtual milkshake and claim your free, real-life treat and a second treat for someone else.

Chick-fil-A

To get your free treats, simply head to the Evergreen Hills website, then click the button that says “Enter the Whoopsery.” You will then be prompted to enter your birthday before having some fun.

From there, you’ll just drag and drop ingredients into the blender and make your own virtual shake. After that, you’ll enter your email address and that of the person to whom you want to send the free shake, then your mailing address and the other recipient’s mailing address.

Pro tip: If you want both free milkshakes for yourself, you can just enter your own email address twice and have both free milkshake cards come to your mailing address instead.

Chick-fil-A

Once you’ve completed the form, you’ll receive an email confirming you’re set to receive your milkshake cards in the mail. If Chick-fil-A has run out of printed cards by the time you sign up, you’ll receive a digital-only recipe card instead that you can send out.

If you don’t have a Chick-fil-A near you, Dairy Queen is bringing back its own seasonal ice cream treats, including Frozen Hot Chocolate.

The drink blends rich cocoa fudge with vanilla soft serve ice cream and is then garnished with whipped topping and a chocolate drizzle.

Dairy Queen

Happy sipping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.