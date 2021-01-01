Amanda Slee is a multimedia journalist (MMJ) for KJRH.

She joined the team in November of 2021. Born and raised in Las Vegas, she's happy to be venturing out of the desert and out of the west coast.

Amanda graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications and a minor in Communication. She comes to Tulsa from KMTR where she worked in the Coos Bay/North Bend Bureau working as a MMJ. During her time on the southern Oregon coast, she covered a wide range of stories from breaking news to a heartwarming organ transplant from estranged high school friends. She interned at KLAS, 8 News Now, in Las Vegas.

She is passionate about providing stories to viewers through unique angles and interesting camera shots. She entered into journalism during high school as a way to combine her love for photography and knowing what’s going on around her.

Other than creating stories for the newscast, Amanda enjoys line dancing, two stepping, photography, cheering on the ASU Sun Devils and Vegas Golden Knights, and spending time with friends and family. Follow her on Facebook or shoot her an email at Amanda.Slee@KJRH.com with any story ideas!