Travis Guillory joined the 2 Works for You news team as a reporter/multimedia journalist in October 2017.
Originally from New Iberia, LA, Travis began his unexpected career in news at KATC-TV 3, the ABC affiliate in Lafayette, LA. As a multimedia journalist in Cajun Country, he covered everything from criminal trials to chasing loose pigs down highways to AP award-winning and Emmy-nominated flood reporting.
Travis holds a degree in public relations from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he worked as the public relations specialist for the College of the Arts after graduation.
Being involved in the performing arts since the age of 9, Travis has worked as a theatre director and choreographer and has even written and composed several original musicals. He also founded a performing arts company for children in south Louisiana.
Travis is thrilled to be in Tulsa with his wife, Madelyn, and their two dogs, Niko and River.
If you have a story idea or want to contact Travis, email Travis.Guillory@KJRH.com