Tony Russell

I moved to Tulsa in May 2013 during the Moore tornado outbreak after accepting an offer from KOTV.
I started my on-air reporting career in Fort Smith, Arkansas working for KHBS/KHOG-TV. I covered Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for two years.
In 2010, I graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. While at Ole Miss, I covered the 2008 Presidential Debate and worked on several national sports broadcasts.
I enjoy political reporting and had the opportunity to spend two summers in Washington, D.C. interning with Fox News Channel and CBS News.
In my free time, you’ll find me running on the River Parks trails or mountain biking on Turkey Mountain. Tulsa’s cycling community got me hooked on bicycling. I own four bicycles now!
Amateur radio is why I took this career path. I've held a Technician Class License and storm spotter training for 16 years.
Have a story you want to share, or maybe you just want to talk? Hit me up on Twitter, Facebook or email.