Sharon Phillips is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Tulsa, OK.

She holds a Broadcast Journalism degree from Oklahoma State University and graduated in 2001.

She began her news career at Tulsa as an assistant producer and started producing lifestyle shows before reporting. Her favorite stories to tell are the ones that make a difference in our community, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Sharon can get others to talk and share their stories. It's something she takes pride in and strives to leave people better than when she first met them. She's reported on multiple Emmy-winning newscasts and loves being part of an award-winning team.

Sharon is responsible for the in-depth stories that you see on KJRH and strives to give viewers every angle of the story.

Sharon is married to her husband, Bobby, and they have two beautiful children, Aerilyn and Eden.

Being a mother is the most important thing in her life, and she is always striving to find the balance between work and motherhood. They also have a gorgeous Golden Retriever named Sophie, who completes the family.

Sharon loves going to the zoo and the aquarium with her kids in her spare time, traveling to California beaches, spending quality time with friends and family, and shopping.

She would love your in-depth story ideas, so feel free to reach out to her on Facebook or email her at sharon.phillips@kjrh.com.

