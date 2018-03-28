Ruben Diaz has been in the Tulsa market for 11 years, 10 of those years as a weekend sports anchor.

Ruben was born in Texas, but moved to Oklahoma in high school. After high school, he graduated from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Ruben began my TV career across town, at the ABC affiliate, where he became a fixture in green country sports coverage.

Ruben has produced and hosted a variety of sports shows. Ruben was the face of some well known annual football and basketball award shows. He was also a fixture on Friday nights for high school football and could also be found hosting a weekly call in sports talk show.

Ruben has 2 sons, Deshaun (18) is a freshman at OU and Draven (3)

Ruben spends a lot of time giving back to the community by speaking to at-risk youth. Ruben also devotes a large portion of his time coaching youth basketball with his basketball club name “The Oklahoma Shock”.

“There’s just something special about local sports that I love!” The passion and loyalty that fans have for their teams, make it so much fun to cover. Tulsa has always been good to me, so I just want to keep giving back, on and off the air. “

