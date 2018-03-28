Megan Allison joined the 2 Works for You news team as a reporter/multimedia journalist in September 2017.
Born in San Diego and raised in the Bay Area, Megan is a California girl at heart. However, she loves exploring new places which is what brought her to Boston University to earn a degree in journalism.
From there Megan’s career took her back west to Medford, Oregon.
As a multimedia journalist she covered everything from the Umpqua Community College shooting to countless wildfires, as well as advocacy pieces that helped families in need into new homes and veterans get the care they were looking for.
In Megan’s free time she’s usually at the gym, searching for good Mexican food, or watching standup comedy. She is thrilled to be in Tulsa and join the KJRH team!