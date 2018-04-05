Lisa Jones, is an Emmy award winning journalist as well as an Edward R. Murrow award winner.

Jones spent more than 16 years covering breaking news, local politics and community news in Tulsa and around Oklahoma.

She covered stories in our state such as the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols trials that followed.

She stepped away from local television in 2000 to be a consultant and corporate trainer, and for the last 13 years has worked in the oil and gas industry. She has served on several non-profit committees and local boards, most recently Goodwill and Call Rape.

Like my Facebook page here.